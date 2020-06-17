The S&P 500 has surged 40% of its post-Covid lows, and this week brought better than expected economic data with surging retail sales and mortgage applications at 11 year highs.

But the majority of fund managers surveyed by BofA Securities see the stock market move as a bear market rally and expect a slow recovery, according to a June 16 note.

That relatively pessimistic outlook suggests that institutional investors may be underinvested and a source of additional funds for the stock market.

Should the environment change, given the money on the sidelines, markets could drive higher. The Nasdaq set all-time highs last week, while the S&P 500 is just 3% from flat on the year and 7% from its all-time highs.

Just 18% of investors surveyed expect a V-shaped recovery, the survey said, vs 64% expecting a U- or W- shaped recovery, according to 212 panelists with $560 billion in AUM.

53%, or a majority, see the stock market rally as a bear market rally, while only 37% see it as a new bull market.

Notably, Morgan Stanley's Chief Equity Strategist, Mike Wilson, in a note dated June 15, raised his SPX target, citing in part the fact that the market is in a "new economic cycle and bull market," indicating he's with the minority on this one.