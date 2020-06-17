There's more unusual momentum trading around micro-cap multimedia broadcaster Urban One today.

Heavy volume is hitting the Black culture-focused company's class A shares (NASDAQ:UONE), which have already traded 4.8M shares, more than four times its daily average. Those shares jumped 316% yesterday and have fallen off 41% today.

Meanwhile, its thinly traded Class D shares (NASDAQ:UONEK) are a top gainer, up 37.2% on 70.2M shares traded - about 150 times normal volume. Robinhood traders have found the nonvoting share class.

The difference in classes? Holders of Class A shares have one vote per share, and holders of Class D have no votes per share. Also, Class A holders can convert to Class D on a 1:1 basis, but Class D holders can't convert into Class A.

Shareholder Brigade Capital disclosed Monday it's unloaded its entire holding of 3.9M shares of the Class D stock, at an average price of $0.762.

A month ago, Urban One received a Nasdaq warning over its Class D shares, which were below the $1 minimum bid price for 30 days.