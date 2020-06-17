Hancock Whitney (HWC -2.0% ) sees Q2 loan growth from the Paycheck Protection Program loan fundings to be partly offset by lack of demand through the footprint and paydowns of credit lines.

Says paydowns are occurring because clients drew down on lines of credit in Q1 out of an abundance of caution related to the COVID-19 shutdowns, according to its prsentation at the KBW Virtual Southeast Bank Conference.

Deferrals totaled ~$3.6B in outstandings as of May 31, 2020; expects more than half will roll off starting in the next few weeks as many customers were cautious when the shutdowns began.

Expects some customers will need deferrals extended and others will need a structured solution or workout plan.

HWC originated more than 12,000 PPP loans totaling $2.3B; forecasts total gross fees of ~$73M based on current loan forgiveness expectations.

Expects effective yield on PPP loans to approximate 4%.

Expects to continue building its allowance for credit losses in Q2, but not at the same levels as Q1; ACL at March 31, 2020 was $475M vs. $272M (which includes CECL adoption) at Jan. 1, 2020.