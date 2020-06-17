Raymond James bumps up its price target on Outperform-rated Nike (NKE +0.6% ) to $115 from a prior PT of $100.

"We remain bullish on NKE, which continues to demonstrate ample demand for strong, innovative product in the marketplace, despite the COVID-19 challenge. NKE's timely digital investments over the past few years, are paying off with an accelerating benefit during this unprecedented global outbreak," updates analyst Matthew McClintock.

While Raymond James drops FY21-FY22 EPS estimates on Nike, the firm sees a long-term lingering effect from the pandemic of an increased focus on more health-focused and home-based lifestyle across the globe. That shift is seen driving demand for Nike's core categories.

The consensus view from Wall Street on Nike is Bullish, while Seeking Alpha authors are of a Neutral mindset on average.