Nano cap Innovation Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB:IPIX +28.3% ) announces new results from ongoing laboratory tests evaluating Brilacidin's effects on the SARS-CoV-2 virus in cell cultures.

In a human lung epithelial cell line, Brilacidin reduced viral load by 95% and 97%, respectively, compared to control, at two therapeutic concentrations tested while being non-toxic to the cells.

The company says the new data reinforce previous testing, in VERO cells, where Brilacidin showed inhibition of 75% against SARS-CoV-2 compared to control.

Results, when completed, will be submitted for publication. Data generated to date supported a federal grant application filed last week by RBL, the testing laboratory, in collaboration with IPIX seeking funds to finance studies evaluating Brilacidin as a pan-coronavirus therapeutic.

It is in the process of manufacturing Brilacidin for intravenous dosing and will be seeking FDA guidance on a proposed COVID-19 clinical trial.