Crude oil prices (CL1:COM) continue lower on fears over fresh outbreaks of COVID-19 as well as EIA data showing an increase in U.S. inventories; July WTI -1.6% to $37.77/bbl, August Brent -1% to $40.56/bbl.

Crude's 1.2M-barrel build included an estimated 600K bbl/day drop in production driven by Gulf of Mexico shut-ins from tropical storm Cristobal.

"Given how the technical picture mirrors the fundamentals, the path of least resistance for oil points south, with $40 acting as a potential ceiling for WTI crude if nothing changes on the macro front," says Lukman Otunuga, senior research analyst at FXTM.

Also, OPEC's latest monthly report forecasts global oil demand will decline in H2 but at a much slower pace than H1, which was marked by lockdowns aimed at limiting the spread of the coronavirus.

The energy sector (XLE -2.2% ) is today's biggest loser among the S&P's 11 groups: XEC -5.3% , FTI -4.9% , APA -4.6% , VLO -4.6% , OXY -4.2% , NOV -4.2% , MRO -3.9% , HFC -3.7% , NBL -3.2% , XOM -2.4% .

