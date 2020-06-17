Zoom Video Communications (ZM -2.1% ) - the recipient of inbound flak from various sides about its communications security, alongside the huge boost to its popularity in the pandemic - will offer end-to-end encryption to all users, free or paid.

The company says in a blog post it's released an updated design for the encryption on GitHub, and says "we have identified a path forward that balances the legitimate right of all users to privacy and the safety of users on our platform."

Free/basic users seeking access to end-to-end encryption will perform a one-time process where they provide additional pieces of information, such as verifying phone number via text message.

In the meantime, all Zoom users will continue using AES 25 GCM transport encryption as the default.

An early beta of the E2EE feature is set for next month.