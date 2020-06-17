SSE (OTCPK:SSEZY +7.6% ) plans to trim its final dividend after profits before tax more than halved to £587.6M after it took £738.7M of charges for restructuring and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The company also unveils a £580M capital investment in the Viking wind farm as part of plans to plough ~£7.5B over the next five years into projects to help its transition to net-zero emissions.

SSE's underlying full year operating profits from continuing operations rose by 37% to £1.5B and its adjusted EPS was up 35% to 83.6p, within the forecast range of 83p-88p.

A final dividend of 56p per share recommended for payment on September 18, 2020, is down 18% on last year’s payout and making for an 18% reduction in the full-year dividend to 80p per share.

For FY 2021, the company predicts the impact of coronavirus on operating profit of £150M - £250M before mitigation.

Previously: SSE reports FY results (June 17)