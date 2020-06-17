BP (BP -2.3% ) publishes its annual Statistical Review of World Energy, which says some aspects of global energy trends prior to the coronavirus pandemic had been "encouraging."

But to get to net zero carbon emissions by 2050, the world would need to see lockdown-like reductions in carbon emissions every other year for the next 25 years.

Renewable energy, led by wind and solar power, rose by a record amount to account for at least 40% of the growth in primary energy last year, while coal consumption fell for the fourth time in six years to a 16-year low share in the global energy mix.

But coal remains the single largest source of power generation, the report says, accounting for more than one third of global power in 2019, while renewable energy provides only 10% of global power.

Carbon emissions from energy increased 0.5% in 2019, according to BP's analysis, after expanding by 1.8% in 2018.

