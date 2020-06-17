Powell urges vigilance on fiscal support during 'critical phase'

In his second day of Congressional testimony, Fed Chair Jerome Powell encourages the legislature to continue fiscal support to the economy, saying that it's now at "a critical phase."

Fiscal support is having a positive impact on the economy, but he'd be concerned if Congress withdrew its support too quickly, he said at his testimony before the House.

Yesterday in his testimony before the Senate, Powell repeated his view that both Congress and the Fed would probably need to take more action.

Powell repeats his view that negative interest rates aren't appropriate for the U.S. But this time he added that he's not saying the Fed would never use the tool that's been used in Japan and Europe.

The Nasdaq ( +0.8% ) and S&P 500 ( +0.2% ) are both in the green, with the Dow essentially flat.

Update at 1:00 PM: Flow of coinage to banks has been hurt by pandemic, Powell says. The Fed has been working on it and believes it's a temporary situation.

1:37 PM: The Fed's corporate bond buying program will eventually focus on individual company debt rather than exchange-traded funds, Powell said.

"Over time we'll gradually move away from ETFs and move to buying bonds," he said. "It's a better tool for supporting liquidity and market functioning."

As for the Fed's balance sheet: "It will be awhile before we start really thinking about how to shrink the balance sheet."

1:59 PM: He doesn't see collateralized loan obligations as a systemic risk for the financial system the way that collateralized debt obligations were during the 2008 financial crisis.