A.P. Møller-Maersk (OTCPK:AMKBY +6.4% ) says it expects Q2 EBITDA before restructuring and integration costs to come in "slightly above" Q1's $1.5B, as market demand is "more favorable than originally expected."

Maersk, which handles one in every five containers shipped by sea worldwide, says it now expects volumes to fall by 15% -18% in the quarter, but that's better than previous guidance of a 20%-25% decline.

Full-year guidance on earnings remains suspended due to the uncertainty around demand recovery from COVID-19; the company says it will publish Q2 interim results on Aug. 19.