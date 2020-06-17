Kroger Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
Jun. 17, 2020 1:11 PM ETThe Kroger Co. (KR)KRBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Kroger (NYSE:KR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, June 18th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.14 (+58.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $40.92B (+9.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, KR has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 16 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors: Kroger Is Expected To See A Big Jump In Earnings For Fiscal Q1