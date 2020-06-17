Commercial Metals Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Jun. 17, 2020 1:13 PM ETCommercial Metals Company (CMC)CMCBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, June 18th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.31 (-53.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.25B (-22.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CMC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.