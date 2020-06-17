Nvida, AMD gain as BofA sees early gaming tailwinds

BofA analyst Vivek Arya says that Nvidia (NVDA +1.5% ) and AMD (AMD +1.0% ) are already catching gaming tailwinds ahead of the major console upgrades later this year.

Arya writes that NVDA's most popular Turing card is exceeding supply due to the coronavirus-related rise in active gamers. Turing's penetration grew 21% on the month.

For AMD, Arya says Navi adoption is in the early stages, but is catching on faster than the prior generation Vega.

In April, BofA said 57% of AMD games were using legacy GPUs, but this could change with the upcoming launch of the high-end Big Navi.

BofA maintains Buy ratings on Nvidia and AMD.