Lions Gate rises as Imperial praises movie slate
Jun. 17, 2020 1:30 PM ETLions Gate Entertainment Corp. (LGF.A), LGF.BLGF.A, LGF.BBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor16 Comments
- Imperial Capital has reiterated an Outperform rating on Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A +2.4%, LGF.B +2.6%) following a conference call with the company's head of motion pictures.
- Talk about a "highly fluid" release schedule among film studios has the firm reducing its fiscal 2021 estimates, and starting to look to fiscal 2022. It says the calendar 2021 film slate is exceptionally strong.
- Meanwhile, the firm is skeptical about the appeal of legacy titles - with which theaters say they're going to start reopening as they await the refilling of the big-movie pipeline.
- It has a $13 price target on LGF.A, implying 72% upside.