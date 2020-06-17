As protests continue over racial inequality, a number of banks in the U.S. will close their branches and offices early on June 19 in recognition of the day known as Juneteenth.

The day commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers reached Galveston, TX, with news that the Civil War had ended and enslaved persons were freed.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM -1.3% ), Comerica (CMA -2.3% ), PNC Financial (PNC -1.6% ), Santander (SAN -1.0% ) US, U.S. Bank (USB -0.7% ), BBVA (BBVA) US, Webster Bank (WBS -2.3% ) and Fifth Third (FITB -1.5% ) will close offices early, with some Santander offices closing as early as noon and the other lenders closing at either 1 PM or 2 PM.

“As we consider the tremendous significance of this day and what it represents, it also reminds us of how far we still must go to have equality and inclusion for all,” said Fifth Third President and CEO Greg D. Carmichael in a statement.