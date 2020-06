Twitter (TWTR -0.2% ) is testing a new voice-tweet feature that will allow users to quickly share short audio clips.

A "record" button on its new-tweet interface will provide for users to capture up to 140 seconds of audio (with overflow spilling over to create a voice-tweet thread).

Those encountering the voice tweet in their timelines can tap an image to hear the audio.

The company is rolling it out to a limited group of Twitter for iOS users at first, and to all iOS users in coming weeks.