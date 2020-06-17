Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) says that every vehicle on its platform will be all electric or powered by another zero-emission tech within the next decade.

The target will include Lyft's autonomous vehicles, consumer rental cars, and the rental and personal cars of drivers.

Lyft won't force drivers to have an EV to join its platform and tells TechCrunch it doesn't think such a move would be necessary.

In order to reach its goal, Lyft would need to convince drivers to make the switch. The ride-hail company won't offer its own incentives but will point drivers towards external incentive funds.

The company plans to push competitors and policymakers towards the EV transition. Lyft's 2030 goal is pursued with the help of the Environmental Defense Fund.

Related: Late last year, the mayor of Los Angeles was reportedly considering a requirement that ride-share providers use electric vehicles as part of the city's mandate to achieve carbon-neutral status by 2050.