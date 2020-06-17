Unsurprisingly, Moderna (MRNA -1.1% ) insiders have been bagging profits on shares and options after the extended rally that started in earnest in February as the COVID-19 pandemic emerged. Shares more than quadrupled since then, touching $87 on May 18, before retracing.

According to Nasdaq, there have been 67 sell transactions over the past three months representing ~15.5M shares, although this represents only 4.4% of shares outstanding as of March 31 (353.1M).

The company is in the middle of a neck-and-neck race to a COVID-19 vaccine. A Phase 3 study should launch next month. If positive, a vaccine may be available as early as Q4.