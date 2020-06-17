Tanzanian Gold (TRX -0.8% ) has started commercial production of gold at its Buckreef oxide ore processing plant.

The company is also panning to commence construction to boost processing capacity of the oxide plant by ~200% late 2020.

"We are now well positioned to increase the production of gold significantly; and to accelerate our final feasibility on bringing a second, much larger plant on-line to produce more gold from processing the sulphide ore," said executive chairman James E. Sinclair.

