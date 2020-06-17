Dominion Energy (D -0.5% ) asks the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission for two additional years to finish building the long-delayed Atlantic Coast natural gas pipeline due to delays in permitting.

In its filing with FERC, Dominion says it expects to obtain the necessary approvals for the pipeline by the end of this year.

Earlier this week, the U.S. Supreme Court cleared a major legal hurdle for the $8B project, reversing a lower court decision and upholding a permit from the U.S. Forest Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service that would allow the pipeline to run under the Appalachian Trail.

Work on the 600-mile pipeline was suspended in late 2018 after a lower court stayed a biological opinion from the Forest Service that allowed construction in areas inhabited by endangered species.