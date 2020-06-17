Chip rally shows 'euphoria' over economic recovery

With the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index up about 55% off a March low, Bernstein analyst Stacy Rasgon says the rally shows a "certain amount of euphoria" over the potential economic recovery.

Rasgon cites hopes for a "V-shaped snapback" as many states seem to have decided "the economic consequences of continued shutdown outweigh the human cost of the disease."

The analyst thinks some of the rally is justified due to the work from home tailwinds. Rasgon recommends owning Nvidia (NVDA +2.3% ) and Broadcom (AVGO +1.6% ) as long-term holdings.

More action: Evercore analyst C.J. Muse says semi equipment stocks will return to outperformance in H2, citing "unchanged demand trends and ongoing equipment shortages."

Muse raises the price targets of Applied Materials (AMAT +2.9% ) from $65 to $70 and Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) from $350 to $400.

