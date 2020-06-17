Two more investment firms are in with breakdowns on McDonald's (MCD +1.1% ) after the restaurant operator's business update yesterday.

Baird's David Tarantino (Outperform, $220 price target): "We are raising our 2020 comps/EPS estimates based on this morning's indication that quarter-to-date comps are running ahead of our prior assumptions and that MCD is making significant progress on re-opening units that have been temporarily closed. We continue to believe MCD is among the best-positioned restaurant chains to navigate the COVID-19 crisis and emerge on the other side with good brand momentum. Based on this outlook, we still see a favorable risk/reward equation on the stock for investors with a 6-12 month horizon."

BTIG's Peter Saleh (Buy, $220 price target): "Our U.S. comp estimate for 2Q20 moves up slightly to (8.5%) from (11.5%), IOM remains (45%) and IDLM is reduced to (20.5%) from (10%)... Our price target of $220 is based on applying a 26.3x P/E multiple to our 2021 EPS estimate of $8.35. Our 26.3x P/E is based on the stock's three-year historical peak given our recovery outlook and expected sales trends."

The general vibe from Wall Street on McDonald's is bullish, with the company expected to lap up more market share amid restaurant industry turmoil. 25 of 35 ratings are Buy-equivalent or better.