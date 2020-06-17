The blistering pace of alcohol sales isn't showing any signs of letting up, per fresh Nielsen data.

"Total beverage alcohol dollar sales growth (inclusive of combined beer, wine and spirits) accelerated to 24.1%. Over the past 14 weeks, the COVID-19 to date growth rate for total beverage alcohol is 26.3%, with both spirits and wine growing ahead of the total category at 35.2% and 29.9%, respectively, while combined beer trails at 21.4%," reports Cowen's Vivien Azer on the latest data.

Azer notes hard seltzer sales were up 255% Y/Y and again accounted for over 10% of total alcohol industry sales. That is another strong data read for Outperform-rated Boston Beer, which has outperformed giants like Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) and Molson Coors (NYSE:TAP) this year.

