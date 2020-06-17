Mineral Resources (OTCPK:MALRF) completes restructuring of its noncore manganese assets, as part of a transaction with Resource Development Group ('RDG').

RDG has acquired a 100% interest in manganese tenements, Ant Hill and Sunday Hill, in the Pilbara, from MRL’s wholly-owned subsidiary Auvex Resources.

In exchange, Mineral Resources has been issued with ~1.8B RDG shares, which equates to 75% of the company’s total issued capital.

Mineral Resources has appointed Mike Grey, Mark Wilson and Paul Brown to RDG’s board, replacing directors Gary Reid and Ivan Ruefli, who resigned with immediate effect.