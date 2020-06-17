Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP +1% ) has seen Q2 gasoline demand decline in-line with estimates and now expects gasoline consumption will trend toward near-normal levels in Q3, CEO Mike Mears told the J.P. Morgan energy conference.

Demand in the company's more rural central U.S. fuel markets has recovered faster than in more urban regions, Mears said.

Magellan's refined products pipelines and terminals connect 15 states across an area stretching from Texas to the Canadian border in Minnesota and South Dakota, and communities across the region imposed lighter virus-led restrictions than in coastal areas, Mears said.