A week after Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) announced it wouldn't sell facial recognition software to police departments, emails released by the ACLU show that the company was in talks to sell the tech to the Drug Enforcement Agency.

The talks happened between September 2017 and December 2018 and included Microsoft's AI tools, including facial recognition.

The emails show that the DEA backed off the purchase due to public scrutiny and privacy concerns.

Last week, Microsoft said it wouldn't sell facial recognition to the police until there's a "strong national law grounded in human rights."

Facial recognition technology is under new scrutiny following the death of George Floyd. IBM dropped out of facial recognition, and Amazon said it wouldn't sell its tech to police departments for the next year.