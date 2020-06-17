LATAM Airlines Group (OTCPK:LTMAQ -5.8% ) trades lower in afternoon trading after disclosing that its Argentine subsidiary will end all operations indefinitely as a travel ban continues in the nation.

The subsidiary will begin a government review process in Argentina before it moves forward with laying off 1,715 employees.

While the airline will not fly domestically in Argentina, it will will maintain international flights managed by different subsidiaries.

LATAM hasn't traded with quite the volatility as fellow bankrupt travel stock Hertz, but there have been some speculative bets laid out (full LTMAQ chart)