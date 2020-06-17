As predicted earlier, Conagra Brands (CAG +0.2% ) says it will review the Mrs. Butterworth brand.

"The Mrs. Butterworth's brand, including its syrup packaging, is intended to evoke the images of a loving grandmother. We stand in solidarity with our Black and Brown communities and we can see that our packaging may be interpreted in a way that is wholly inconsistent with our values."

The syrup brand was first introduced in 1961.

On the earnings front, the development may not be overly significant. Log Cabin has been a bigger syrup profit driver for Conagra subsidiary Pinnacle Foods than Mrs. Butterworth.

