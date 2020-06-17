KT (KT -0.3% ) signed strategic cooperation and investment contracts with Hyundai Robotics in order to ramp up digital transformation collaboration based on 5G, artificial intelligence and smart factory. The latter targets a 2022 IPO.

As per the contract, KT will acquire a 10% equity stake in Hyundai Robotics for 50B won. Besides, KT also plans for a human resource exchange for refining elevation of the latter's competitiveness in robotics and smart factory.

It has also signed a business cooperation agreement with Hyundai Heavy Industries for joint efforts towards digital transformation.