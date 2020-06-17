Most of the infrastructure stocks that rallied yesterday, such as Caterpillar (CAT -1.3% ), Fluor (FLR -3.5% ) and Eagle Materials (EXP -3.2% ) are giving back some of their gains today.

Bank of America's Timna Tanners sees little chance for an infrastructure compromise in Congress this year, with issues such as virus-related stimulus, police reform and health care enjoying higher priority ahead of the November election.

But headlines related to infrastructure spending could still move markets, and Tanners thinks Martin Marietta Materials (MLM -2.1% ) and Vulcan Materials (VMC -3.5% ) are best positioned to benefit, while Commercial Metals (CMC -1.4% ) is the best positioned steel stock should a bill ultimately be passed.

Cowen analyst Chris Krueger expects a "big push" for infrastructure next year whatever the outcome of the presidential election, but with higher total spending and greater focus on "green" policies if Joe Biden wins.