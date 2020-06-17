Yesterday, Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) reported earnings that missed revenue estimates due to coronavirus-related deal delays.

For fiscal Q1, Oracle guided EPS of $0.84 to $0.88 (consensus: $0.86) and revenue of about $9.13-9.31B (consensus: $9.13B).

Stifel (Hold) raises its Oracle price target from $44 to $48, remaining cautious due to the "nearly insurmountable lead" that Amazon and Microsoft have in the hyperscale cloud.

The firm notes that Oracle's annual hyperscale cloud capex is roughly equal to one month of Microsoft capex.

Cowen (Outperform, $60 target) sees "growing traction" in Autonomous Database and says an "inflection in Gen2 OCI starting to take hold."

The firm thinks hyperscale cloud could become more significant catalysts if the macro environment improves.