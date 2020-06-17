The head of the Federal Aviation Administration acknowledged at a Senate Commerce Committee hearing that Boeing (BA -2.8% ) and the agency "made mistakes" in developing the 737 MAX jet, but rejected senators' accusations that the FAA was "stonewalling" investigations.

"The manufacturer made mistakes and the FAA made mistakes in its oversight," FAA Administrator Steve Dickson said, referring to the MCAS flight control system that repeatedly pushed down the jet's nose in both fatal crashes as pilots struggled to gain control. "The full implications of the flight control system were not understood as design changes were made."

Chairman Sen. Wicker said the FAA was "stonewalling" the committee's investigation into the MAX's development; Dickson said he was committed to cooperating with the inquiry but stopped short of pledging to turn over sensitive internal FAA documents and safety assessments.

The sometimes testy hearing comes a day after Wicker and Sen. Cantwell introduced bipartisan legislation that would strengthen FAA oversight of Boeing's designs.