J.P. Morgan shores up top picks in online ad rebound

A fresh look at the rebound in online advertising has J.P. Morgan focusing on product innovation as the key attribute affecting prospects, as investor attention turns to the shape and strength of the recovery.

And that lens leads it to reiterate Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Snap (NYSE:SNAP) as top picks in the space.

Across online ads, revenue growth has looked to improve off a trough in March and April, and headwinds look to be of a lower magnitude than feared, analyst Doug Anmuth writes: The firm's modeling Q2 ad revenues for Google (GOOG, GOOGL) down 10% (on forex hedging neutral basis), Facebook up 3%, Snap up 3%, Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) down 25%, and Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) down 6% - mostly better than the expected down 10-20% ahead of Q1 earnings.

Engagement metrics have remained strong in the COVID-19 pandemic, another sign of light.

And so Anmuth looks at what's powering product innovation at the companies and finds them coalescing in a few areas: shopping integration (a la Google Shopping, Facebook Shops, and Pinterest's Verified Merchant program and Shoppable Pins); drawing TV ad dollars (the likes of YouTube Select, IGTV, SNAP First Commercial); better platform functionality; and stronger ad tech.

And top pick Facebook hasn't slept on innovation, the firm notes, with both Facebook Shops and Messenger Rooms likely pulled forward by the pandemic. It's also pushing into e-commerce as well as working to support creators and draw in younger users. J.P. Morgan forecasts 2022 reenue of $118B (19% CAGR from a 2019 base).

Fellow top pick Snap is investing through the downturn as well, and the firm models Q2 revenue at $399M (up 3% Y/Y, with upside likely amid improving ad flow).

In the other category names, it expects Google to see three-year CAGR of 14% off the $113B Google Properties gross revenue base in 2019; Twitter should see total 2022 revenue of $4.4B (9% three-year CAGR); and Pinterest growing revenue at 26% CAGR through 2022.