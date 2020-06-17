CNX Resources (CNX -0.8% ) and Comstock Resources (CRK -0.6% ) are initiated with Outperform ratings and respective $13 and $8 price targets at BMO Capital, citing potential to generate strong free cash flow in the coming years.

BMO analyst Phillip Jungwirth expects CNX's free cash flow to average $350M/year during 2020-22, which equates to an 18% levered FCF yield.

CNX's dry gas focus, low royalties, blending strategy, midsgtream ownership via CNXM and optional firm transportation portfolio should enable the company to deliver top-tier operating margins and returns compared to natural gas peers," the firm says.

Jungwirth is positive on Comstock's lean cost structure, which "should translate to strong free cash flow and production growth optionality."

CNX's average Wall Street analyst rating is Bullish, its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Neutral, and its Quant Rating is Very Bullish.