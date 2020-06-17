CNX Resources (CNX -0.8% ) is initiated with an Outperform rating and $13 price target at BMO Capital, forecasting strong free cash flow generation while achieving modest production growth.

BMO expects CNX's free cash flow to average $350M/year during 2020-22, which equates to an 18% levered FCF yield.

CNX's dry gas focus, low royalties, blending strategy, midsgtream ownership via CNXM and optional firm transportation portfolio should enable the company to deliver top-tier operating margins and returns compared to natural gas peers," the firm says.

CNX's average Wall Street analyst rating is Bullish, its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Neutral, and its Quant Rating is Very Bullish.