Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) is on watch after Bloomberg reminds that founder Trevor Milton has failed to deliver on promised results in the past, notably with the inoperable Nikola One semi in 2016.

Not only does Nikola fail to have a strong production track record to lean on, there is also the issue of competition.

"Manufacturing trucks is a highly competitive business, and all the established players -- Daimler, Volvo, Scania and others -- all have low- and zero-emissions programs under development," notes BloombergNEF's Colin McKerracher.

Nikola is aiming to bring its Tre electric semi to the market next year and the Nikola Two fuel-cell truck in 2023.

Adding some extra intrigue to the Nikola story, there is a major OEM partnership announcement anticipated and heavyweight investors like CNH (NYSE:CNHI), Bosch, Hanwa (OTC:HNWAF), ValueAct and Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) sitting on sizable gains. Expect a few more peaks and valleys in the NKLA chart.