Briggs & Stratton (BGG -9.8% ) has dropped 11% in two days after missing a $6.7M interest payment, starting the clock on a 30-day grace period.

The company is unlikely to make up for the missed payment within the 30 days, according to S&P Global Ratings, noting its nearly $600M in debt, including $195M in bonds maturing Dec. 15.

While skipping the interest payment, Briggs' board voted last week to award some key employees $5.1M in retention bonuses and to restore the salaries of CEO Todd Teske and other top executives to prior levels following an April pay cut.

In recent weeks, Hertz, J.C. Penney and Extraction Oil & Gas all paid out retention bonuses to top execs just before filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.