Wall Street ends down in late selling, Dow snaps 3-day win streak

Stocks succumbed to late selling Wednesday after the spending most of the session trying to cement modest gains. But some profit-taking isn’t surprising given the recent strong performance.

The S&P 500 closed down 0.36% , while the Dow struggled the most late, ending off 0.65% . The Nasdaq, the best performer through the session, managed to end up 0.15% .

Reports of new COVID-19 cases added to the cautious tone. Hospitalizations in Texas rose 11% in a single day, reaching a new high. Florida had almost 2,800 new virus cases on Monday. And Beijing is looking to avoid a complete shutdown of the city due to new infections.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s second day of Congressional testimony helped sentiment somewhat (the market gained ground during his Q&A with the House Financial Services Committee). Notably, Powell stated firmly that the Fed would "move away from ETFs and move to buying bonds" over time, which he said was better for supporting liquidity. He also promised not to raise rates or curtain asset purchases or lending until the economy was back to where it was in February.

Information Technology finished just higher, helped by chips. Nvidia (NVDA) rose 1.9% . BofA said it and AMD (AMD), up 0.15% , are catching gaming tailwinds.

Among the weaker performers are travel-related stocks as airlines slumped. SkyWest (SKYW) closed down 5.6% , Spirit Airlines (SAVE) fell 3.9% and JetBlue (JBLU) was off 2.7% . Southwest’s (LUV) latest update on demand, while improving, showed how far the carriers have to go to recover.