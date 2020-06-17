Chuy's Holdings (NASDAQ:CHUY) discloses that CFO Jon Howie picked up 6.2K common shares in a pair of transactions on June 16 at $16.06 per share and $15.94 per share.

Following the new transactions, Howie beneficially owns 54.6K common shares.

Shares of Chuy's are up 0.87% in AH trading to extend on a +80% rally over the last 90 days from the March low of $7.28. During the restaurant company's last earnings call (transcript), execs highlighted the efforts to build the off-premise business during the pandemic.

SEC Form 4