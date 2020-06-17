U.S. Steel (NYSE:X) -2.2% after-hours after commencing a public offering of 50M common shares, with an underwriters' option to purchase up to an additional 7.5M shares.

The company plans to use the proceeds to strengthen its balance sheet, increase liquidity and for general corporate purposes.

U.S. Steel fell 10.4% in today's trade after forecasting a larger than expected Q2 loss on slumping demand from the automotive and energy industries, while signifying a "trough" for the year.

Analysts at BMO Capital said the company's update was "ugly" but likely is "more of a one-off/write-off event."