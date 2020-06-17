Thinly traded micro cap Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) announces the resumption of enrollment in its Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating ELX-02 in cystic fibrosis (CF) patients. It suspended enrollment about three months ago in the Europe and Israel-based study due to COVID-19 disruptions.

ELX-02 is a eukaryotic ribosomal selective glycoside, a molecule that modulates the ribosome, a part of the cell that plays a major role in protein production. It is designed to increase the read-through activity in patients with nonsense mutations, enabling the production of enough full-length protein to restore biochemical activity. CF is caused by the absence of or dysfunction in a protein called CFTR resulting from mutations in the gene that encodes the protein.