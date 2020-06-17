Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) says that despite majority dining rooms were closed amid the pandemic, comparable restaurant sales have improved sequentially.

Indicates comparable sales dropped 14.8% at company-owned restaurants for the fiscal week ended June 16 compared to 23.2% dip two weeks ago.

Digital sales stood at 67% of overall sales compared to 31% in Q120.

For the same period, ~20% of restaurant locations system-wide had re-opened dining rooms, including 7% of company locations and 87% of franchised locations.

Currently, the company has $62.4M in cash as well as disclosed amendments to its credit facility through Q3 2021.