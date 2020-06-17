Repare Therapeutics (RPTX) has filed a preliminary prospectus for its IPO of 10M common shares at $18 - 20 per share.

Two days ago, it filed the same for an initial public offering of ~7.4M shares at $16 - 18.

The Cambridge, MA-based biotech develops precision oncology treatments based on synthetic lethality (SL), an approach to drug development focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair. SL pertains to a deficiency in either of two genes that is tolerated in cells, but leads to cell death when both genes are present. The company employs its proprietary, genome-wide, CRISPR-enabled SNIPRx platform to identify and develop highly targeted therapeutics for tumors that contain a mutation in one gene of an SL pair, making them prime candidates for intervention by targeting the other gene in the pair.

