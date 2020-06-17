Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) is resuming plans to sell its remaining stake in Petrobras Distribuidora, Brazil's top gas station operator, aiming to conclude a deal in this year's H2, Reuters reports.

BR Distribuidora was privatized last year through a share offering, and Petrobras now wants to sell as much as possible of its 37.5% remaining stake in the company, which operates 7,700 service stations throughout Brazil.

At current market prices, Petrobras' stake is worth 9.7B reais ($1.84B), down 25% YTD after plunging as much as 50% in mid-April.