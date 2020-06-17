Spotify (NYSE:SPOT), just weeks removed from signing an exclusive deal to lock down Joe Rogan's podcast in a move echoing that of radio peer SiriusXM's (NASDAQ:SIRI) move to sign Howard Stern, has now added another celebrity to the lineup.

Kim Kardashian has signed an exclusive deal with the digital radio company for a podcast, the WSJ reports. The celebrity will discuss national topics of interest, including the Innocence Project, of which she has been a vocal supporter.

Shares are up slightly in the after-hours after rising more than 7% in regular trading. Shares have risen nearly 17% since the Rogan deal.