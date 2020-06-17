QIWI +2.5% AH, is selling its consumer lending business, SOVEST, to Sovcombank to focus on servicing core customer niches and developing synergetic products around its payments business. Transaction is expected to close on July 17.

Under the agreement, QIWI plans to assign claims held against SOVEST customers to Sovcombank with a net amount of ~RUB 7.6B and receive a cash consideration in the range of RUB 6B-6.5B for such claims. All assets are also to be transferred.

QIWI expects loss of ~RUB 1.5B on SOVEST disposal with no material impact on the group adjusted net profit.