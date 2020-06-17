BBX Capital +36% on plans to spin off its non-Bluegreen related businesses
- BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) +36.4% AH after it announces to spin off into two separate, publicly traded companies, namely the company that holds its investment in Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BXG) and all non-Bluegreen related business termed as New BBX Capital.
- Each shareholders will receive one class A and one Class B share of New BBX Capital for each share of the company’s class A and class B common stock, respectively.
- The company expects to list New BBX Capital’s class A common stock and class B common stock to trade on the OTCQB and/or OTCQX.
- Additionally, in connection with the spin-off, the company will issue a $75M note payable to New BBX Capital with interest rate of 6% payable quarterly, as well as make cash contributions to New BBX Capital.
- Also adopted the rights plan, pursuant to which the Company will issue one right for each share of Class A and Class B Common Stock as of the close of business on June 29, 2020; the rights plan has a term of two years, expiring on June 17, 2022.
- In addition to its adoption of the rights plan, the Company also approves a one-for-five reverse split.