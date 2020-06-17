BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) +36.4% AH after it announces to spin off into two separate, publicly-traded companies (i) the Company, Bluegreen Vacations holding company (NYSE:BXG) holding other businesses and investments

Shareholders of the Company will receive one class A and one Class B shares of New BBX Capital, for each share of the Company’s Class A and Class B common stock,

Additionally, in connection with the spin-off, the company will issue $75M note payable to New BBX Capital with interest rate of 6% payable quarterly, as well as make cash contributions to New BBX Capital.

Also adopted the rights plan pursuant to which, the Company will issue one right for each share of Class A and Class B Common Stock as of the close of business on June 29, 2020; the rights plan has a term of two years, expiring on June 17, 2022

In addition to its adoption of the rights plan, the Company also approves a one-for-five reverse split