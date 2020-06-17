BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) +36.4% AH after it announces to spin off into two separate, publicly traded companies namely the company that hold its investment in Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BXG) and all Non-Bluegreen related business termed as New BBX Capital.

Each shareholders will receive one class A and one Class B share of New BBX Capital for each share of the company’s class A and class B common stock, respectively.

The company expects to list New BBX Capital’s class A common stock and class B common stock to trade on the OTCQB and/or OTCQX.

Additionally, in connection with the spin-off, the company will issue a $75M note payable to New BBX Capital with interest rate of 6% payable quarterly, as well as make cash contributions to New BBX Capital.

Also adopted the rights plan, pursuant to which the Company will issue one right for each share of Class A and Class B Common Stock as of the close of business on June 29, 2020; the rights plan has a term of two years, expiring on June 17, 2022.

In addition to its adoption of the rights plan, the Company also approves a one-for-five reverse split.